The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Naga Chaitanya's father and veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his official X account and shared mesmerizing images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

"Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," he wrote.

The wedding, held during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13pm, was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

Numerous celebrities flocked to this highly-anticipated wedding to congratulate the couple. Actor Rana Daggubati was also among them.

Rana Daggubati shares unseen pictures

'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati was all smiles when he met with his cousin Naga Chaitanya on his big day. He shared a photo of the couple as they bowed down to seek blessings from their families.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ghazi Attack' actor posted a photo featuring Naga Chaitanya in a yellow kurta while he donned a white kurta and paired it with a floral-printed shawl and sunglasses.

"Pellikodudu" wrote Rana Daggubaati which roughly translates to 'groom'.

Apart from family and close friends, the event also saw the presence of many celebrities.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

In pictures: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding album

The couple made their relationship official in August this year, by sharing photos from their engagement ceremony. "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting," wrote the couple in a joint post, while quoting a translated text from A K Ramanujan's Kurunthogai.