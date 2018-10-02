Renowned violinist Balabhaskar, who was seriously injured in a car accident in Kerala that claimed his two-year-old daughter’s life a week ago, died on Tuesday early morning. The musician, 40, reportedly died around 1am.

He was in a critical condition fighting for his life at a hospital along with his wife after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tree. His wife Lakshmi and the driver Arjun are still being treated at the hospital. It was reported that the driver fell asleep on the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

His last rites will be held in the Kerala capital, though it couldn’t independently verified by Gulf News.

Balabhaskar was considered a prodigy and began his career at 17. His musical composition, mostly fusion, have been featured in films and concerts.