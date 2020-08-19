“The abuse of power is at the heart of the matter here,” speaks a voice in upcoming Hollywood film ‘Trap City’s teaser as it reveals an African-American being arrested by policemen. What makes ‘Trap City’ intriguing is the teaming up of Brandon T Jackson — Hollywood stand-up comedian, actor and rapper — with Tamil actors Napoleon and Tamil musician GV Prakash.
While Jackson plays a rapper working as a drop man for a drug kingpin, Prakash essays a doctor in this urban drama.
‘Trap City’ is directed by Richard Burchell and produced by Tel K Ganesan’s Kyyba Films — a Michigan-based production company.
“‘Trap City’ combines elements of good old fashion story telling with the dynamics of hip hop, rap music and police violence,” said director Burchell.