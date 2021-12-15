While 'Kurup' is out on Netflix, 'Marakkar' is set for a Prime Video roll out this week

Mohanlal in 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' Image Credit: Supplied

Mohanlal’s National Award winning film, ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ (‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’), along with Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’ have secured a digital release within weeks of rolling out in cinemas.

Mohanlal’s period epic was the big UAE National Day release on December 2. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17 and will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languges.

Distributed by the UAE-based Phars Films in the region, the film is set in the 16th century and narrates the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Zamorin of Calicut, who was known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The epic also stars Keerthy Suresh and Suneil Shetty in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, ‘Kurup’, Salmaan’s latest crime drama, already released on the platform this week.

Dulquer Salmaan in 'Kurup' Image Credit: Supplied

The Malayalam film, directed by Srinath Rajendran and also featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, opened to mixed reviews but went on to set the cash registers ringing during its theatrical run.

The film is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a man said to be India’s most wanted fugitive and who is still on the run after he staged his own death in the 1980s for insurance fraud.