The set of ‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam, hosted by superstar Mohanlal, was sealed by the Tamil Nadu Police on May 19 after they discovered that the team was flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.
According to a report in IndiaGlitz, the show’s producers were found shooting the show despite six crew members allegedly testing positive for the coronavirus. The shooting has been temporarily suspended. However, the channel claims the filming was suspended temporarily based on the directives of the Tamil Nadu State Health Department directives, which has banned any filming due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
All the contestants have now been moved to a hotel from the ‘Bigg Boss’ sets after law enforcement completed their inspection on May 19 and found safety rules being reportedly flouted.
Mohanlal, who is the host of the show, is yet to comment. According to reports, the team had completed 94 days of filming at the EVP Film City in Chennai. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 3’ premiered on February 14 with 14 contestants. Currently there are eight people competing in the show.