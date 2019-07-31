Surya, Arya and Sayeesha also star in this film

Theirs is an association that goes back to the 90s, when director KV Anand was the cinematographer of Malayalam director Priyadarshan’s ‘Thenmaavin Kombathu.’

Featuring Mohalal in the lead, this film fetched Anand his first Indian National Award for Best Cinematography.

Anand, who is now directing films, is ready with his next Tamil film, ‘Kaappaan,’ featuring Mohanlal. Surya and Arya are the other actors in the story. Sayeesha is paired opposite Surya.

The audio launch ceremony was recently held in Chennai.