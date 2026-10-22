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Mohanlal, Manju Warrier to lead star-studded Hala Mohanlal show in Dubai on UAE National Day

Hala Mohanlal promises a star-studded spectacle at Coca-Cola Arena

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Malayalam cinema stars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will feature in Hala Mohanlal, a four-hour entertainment extravaganza at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena
Malayalam cinema stars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will feature in Hala Mohanlal, a four-hour entertainment extravaganza at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai: Malayalam cinema superstars Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will be among the major attractions at Hala Mohanlal, a four-hour entertainment extravaganza set to take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 2, as the UAE celebrates its National Day.

The show will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, promising an evening of live music, dance, comedy and special appearances by artists from the Malayalam film and television industry.

Promoted as the return of an arena-scale South Indian live spectacle to the region after two decades, the event will celebrate Mohanlal’s celebrated career and his enduring connection with audiences across generations.

The production will combine the grandeur of classic stage shows with modern technology, immersive sound and high-energy performances. Mohanlal will take center stage, sharing reflections on his cinematic journey, revisiting signature moments from his career and interacting with fans.

Manju Warrier’s confirmed participation adds star power to the Malayalam cinema scene surrounding the event.

One of the industry’s leading actresses, she has earned acclaim for performances across a range of films and has shared the screen with Mohanlal in several productions.

Organizers are positioning Hala Mohanlal as a celebration of the actor’s charisma, legacy and contribution to Indian cinema, bringing together entertainment and personal moments for his admirers.

Known for his extensive body of work across Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has built a strong fan following among the UAE’s large Malayali community. The December 2 event is expected to bring together fans and entertainment personalities for a large-scale celebration of the actor.

Mohanlal, 66, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with hundreds of acting credits across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut in 1978 and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed performers, known for films including KireedamBharathamVanaprasthamDrishyam and Lucifer.

His honours include the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, as well as multiple National Film Awards and Kerala State Film Awards. In 2025, he was named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, recognising his outstanding contribution to Indian film.

For the large Malayali community in the UAE, the December 2 show offers a chance to celebrate the actor’s legacy during the National Day holiday, with music, laughter, and performances for audiences of all ages.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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