South Indian superstar was in Sharjah to talk about his latest period film

Mammootty during the promotion event for the movie Mamangam in Sharjah Expo Center. Sharjah. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

South Indian superstar Mammootty charmed his UAE fans at an event to promote his latest film, ‘Mamangam’, at the Sharjah Expo Centre on Saturday night.

The 68-year-old actor was accompanied by the period film’s cast Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan and Iniya, as well as director M Padmakumar, writer Shankar Ramakrishnan and UAE-based producer Venu Kunnappilly.

The stars, who arrived at 7.30pm, launched the title song of the film, also called ‘Mamangam’ and showed a few behind-the-scenes clips to the 7,000 fans who attended the hours-long event.

Unni Mukundan during the promotion event for the movie Mamangam in Sharjah Expo Center. Sharjah. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Set in the 17th century, ‘Mamangam’ centres around warriors known as Chaaverukal, who plot to overthrow the Zamorin of Calicut, who ruled the kingdom of Kozhikode (Calicut) on the Malabar Coast of India.

Speaking to fans, Mammootty urged them to go see the movie, which he said was based on “real events that happened 300 years ago”. The real star of the film, he said, was 12-year-old actor Achutan who plays Chandroth Chanthunni in the movie.

‘Mamangam’ releases in the UAE on December 12.