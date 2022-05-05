Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to return with his new film ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ where the actor will be seen reprising the role of an upright cop.
The investigative thriller will commence shooting in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose, set for a theatrical release.
Yoodlee Films, the cinematic arm of Indian music label ‘Saregama’, will be producing the project.
“I am very thrilled to work in this movie with Yoodlee Films because it truly reflects our combined desire to push boundaries and tell a story that has not been told before. At the heart of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ lies a bold story which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I am excited to play the role of a cop who finds himself in a race against time to deliver justice,” Thomas said in a statement.
Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President — Films, Saregama India, also weighed in saying: “We are intentionally increasing our regional footprint with interesting projects and ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ is an exceptional thriller. It has a strongly written story that we are very excited to take to the audience with a wonderful team along with our co-producers Theatre of Dreams, Tovino Thomas and Darwin Kuriakose. We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry.”
Director Kuriakose was hopefull his film would work with a wider audience as well. “I feel that the Malayalam cinema is on the cusp of winning audiences from across the length and breadth of the country and to have an accomplished production house in the form of Yoodlee on board to produce this film underscores my belief that we are going pan-India like never before,” he stated.