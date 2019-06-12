Michael, a 40-something, is in love with Delna, a pretty young thing in her 20s. On the day of their engagement, a young woman walks in with her son, claiming to be Michael’s daughter.

Jayaram returns with a family entertainer, ‘My Great Grandfather’, pivoted around this plot. He plays Michael, a business man. Divya Pillai is paired opposite him.

Director Aneesh Anwar who is working with Jayaram for the first time promises a fun ride for the family.

“This is not only about Michael’s past but also about his friendship with Sivan and Sadam played by Baburaj and Johny Antony,” he added.

Surabhi Santosh plays Michael’s daughter and child actor Aarish is his grandson. Asha Aaravind plays a key role in the story.

The supporting cast includes Kurukkan Paulose, Ramesh Pisharody, Salim Kumar and Vijaya Raghavan.