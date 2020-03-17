For someone who started her career as a child actor in the 80s, Kaveri (also known as Kalyani) has come a long way.
Having worked in all four South Indian languages and won acclaim with a Kerala state award and a Nandi award, Kaveri is now wielding the director’s baton for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
This romantic thriller will be produced under her banner K2K Productions and features Chethan Cheenu, Siddi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rohit Murali and Shwetha in key roles. Tamil director Gautham Menon revealed the teaser recently.