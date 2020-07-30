Malayalam actor Anil Murali, known for his supporting roles in South Indian movies and TV serials, died at a hospital in Kochi, Kerala, due to liver problems. He was 56.
Murali made his film debut with ‘Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha’ in 1993 and has acted in 200 films in several South Indian languages including Tamil and Telugu. He is best known for his supporting roles with grey shades to them. He has acted in Malayalam hits including ‘Forensic’ and ‘Masters’.
Actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chemban Vinod Jose took to social media to express their condolences.
Murali is survived by his wife and two children.