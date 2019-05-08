This one clearly woos Mahesh Babu’s fans.
‘Maharishi’, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is Babu’s 25th film.
The trailers reveal a complete entertainer with Babu sporting three different looks from three phases of the protagonist Rishi’s life. Tracing the journey of Rishi from his college days to his achievement as a jet-setting business tycoon, the trailer winds with Mahesh Babu in the company of farmers.
Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Mahesh Bau. The supporting cast includes Allari Naresh, Jagapathy Babu, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music.
KU Mohanan is the cinematographer.
‘Maharishi’ releases in UAE on May 9.