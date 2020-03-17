Lena, the versatile Malayalam actress and recipient of several awards, goes de-glam for her new film, ‘Article 21.’
The recently-released poster of ‘Article 21’ shows her in a sari and holding a cigarette in her mouth while she pours herself a drink.
Written and directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, this content-driven story is also supported by Joju George, Aju Verghese and Bineesh Kodiyeri.
Lena has essayed a variety of characters with great aplomb. Besides Malayalam, she has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi too. In ‘Article 21,’ she plays Thamarai, a rag picker.