Lena Image Credit: Supplied

Lena, the versatile Malayalam actress and recipient of several awards, goes de-glam for her new film, ‘Article 21.’

The recently-released poster of ‘Article 21’ shows her in a sari and holding a cigarette in her mouth while she pours herself a drink.

Written and directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, this content-driven story is also supported by Joju George, Aju Verghese and Bineesh Kodiyeri.