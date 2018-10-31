Tamil actor-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan revealed the first look of her upcoming film, House Owner, a love story set against the backdrop of the Chennai floods of 2015. This is her fourth directorial venture.

Ramakrishnan who has woven true incidents into her story said, “All my films have characters taken from life and House Owner will not be an exception.”

Kannada actor Kishore of Aadukalam fame plays the lead role. Lovelyn Chandrasekhar — actress Viji Chandrasekhar’s daughter — makes her cinema debut. Kishore, (Indian National Award winner) is paired opposite Chandrasekhar.

Ghibran is composing music. Krishna Sekhar is the cinematographer.