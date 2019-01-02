The Lal Jose-directed film ‘Thattumpurath Achuthan’ sees actor Kunchako Boban playing the title role of Achuthan, a devotee of the Hindu deity Krishna.
Achuthan works at a grocery store as an assistant and the film is about what happens when he finds a letter written by a young woman named Jayalakshmi who is being blackmailed by her ex-lover.
Written by Sindhukumar along with Jose, ‘Thattumpurath Achuthan’ is supported by actors Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajon, Vijayaraghavan and Bindu Panicker. Sravana makes her debut opposite Boban.
‘Thattumpurath Achuthan’, produced by Shebin Backer, releases in the UAE on January 3.