Prashanth Neel, the director of the ‘KGF’ franchise, is reportedly working on a spin-off film that will be a female-centric project, narrated from the eyes of a child born in the Kollar Gold Fields.
Neel, who has achieved critical acclaim following the success of his two-film ‘KGF’ franchise, is now reportedly ready to take the story forward with a new angle.
Sevearl news reports have claimed the story will follow the life of the the first girl child born in Kollar Gold Fields in Chapter 2 of ‘KGF’ who Rocky Bhai (played by Yash) names after his mother.
The story will reportedly focus on the girl growing up under the watchful eye of a strong guardian following Rocky Bhai’s alleged death.
Meanwhile, Neel will have to wrap up ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas, after which he will direct Jr. NTR for their ‘NTR31’, before he commits himself to another project.
There is also ‘KGF 3’ in the pipeline, going by the post-credit scene in ‘KGF 2’. — With inputs from IANS