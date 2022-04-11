Actress Kavya Madhavan, who was summoned by the Crime Branch for interrogation on April 11 in relation to the actress assault case, will be interrogated on April 13 as she requested for a rescheduling.

According to reports, Madhavan wrote a letter to the probe team expressing her difficulty in reaching Kerala from Chennai and requested for a new date.

She will now be interrogated on April 15 at her residence in Aluva. Her husband and actor Dileep is one of the key accused in the 2017 assault case in which a popular actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle while she was returning home from work. The case, that sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry, also saw actor Dileep as the alleged mastermind behind the attack to settle personal scores.

Reports also claim that his wife Kavya was aware of her husband’s alleged conspiracy to harm the actress. Dileep is currently out on bail.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan Image Credit: Twitter@igtamil

According to reports, the Crime Branch has retrieved voice notes from the phone of one of the accused in the case incriminating Madhavan as the one who had planned the crime. A report in The News Minute says that the Crime Branch officials raided the houses of actor Dileep and Kavya, and his brother Anoop in January this year and their phones that were seized had digital voice notes that could be damaging to Kavya. In the recording, submitted to the court, the voice that purportedly belongs to Sooraj who can be heard hinting that Kavya Madhavan had some involvement in the crime.

Yesterday, actress Manju Warrier and ex-wife of Dileep was called by the probe team to identify the voice samples retrieved by them.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, the survivor had spoken up about how victim shaming was a reality in her life.

“Victim shaming is a reality unfortunately, and I experienced it. I still don’t know how to handle the social media toxicity; it’s insensitive and appalling,” Menon told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.