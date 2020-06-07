The actor was mourned by the Kannada film industry as many pay tribute to the actor

Chiranjeevi Sarja Image Credit: Supplied

Kannada film star Chiranjeevi Sarja died earlier today in Bengaluru. He was 39.

According to news reports, the actor was facing breathing issues before being admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. However, the actor suffered a heart attack shortly after and died in the hospital.

Sarja made his film debut in the Kannada industry with ‘Vayuputra’ in 2009, where he played the lead. He went on to act in more than 20 movies, including ‘Chirru’, ‘Chandralekha’, ‘Aatagara’, ‘Bharjari’, ‘Seizer’, ‘Amma I Love You’, ‘Sinnga’, and more.

He was last featured in the film titled ‘Shivarjuna’. Prior to this, he worked as an assistant director with his uncle Arjun Sarja for nearly four years.