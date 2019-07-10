Image Credit:

Stunt director Ravi Varma, who has worked in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, turns director with ‘Rustum’ a police investigative thriller, that released recently to good reviews in India.

Opening with the murder of a bureaucrat, the story moves ahead with the disappearance of a little girl.

Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role sports a tough look. Shraddha Srinath is paired opposite him. This action drama also features Bollywood’s Vivek Oberoi playing a policeman. Rachita Ram is paired opposite him.

J. Mahendran, Harish Uthaman and Arjun Gowda plays the baddies. Anoop Seelin is the music composer. Mahen Simha has handled the camera and the film was largely shot in Bihar.