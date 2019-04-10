Sai Dharam Tej and Kalyani Priyadarshan pair up in this Kishore Tirumala film

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran Malayalam director Priyadarshan, is back with her second Telugu film ‘Chitralahari’. She won two awards for her debut Telugu film ‘Hello’ — Filmfare South and SIIMA award — in 2016.

‘Chitralahari’ is directed by Kishore Tirumala with Sai Dharam Tej is paired opposite Priyadarshan. This story is about a young man who goes through failures in his life and his journey. The supporting cast includes Nivetha Pethuraj, Posani Krishna Murali and Brahmaji in significant roles. Kishore Thirumala earlier directed ‘Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi’ and ‘Nenu Shailaja’.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Karthik Gattamneni has handled the camera.