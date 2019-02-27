There comes an age when people generally become lackadaisical, the ambition and drive of their younger self is missing and they resign themselves to fate. However, Malayalam director Leo Thaddeus believes that this group of people with their rich share of experiences can actually bring about a change not only in their lives but in that of others. Thaddeus’s fourth film, ‘Lonappante Mammodeesa’ (Lonappan’s Baptism), while exploring this idea traces the life of Lonappan, a 40-something bachelor who carries the burden of responsibility of his three unmarried sisters.