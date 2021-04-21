Ambili Devi with Adithya Jayan Image Credit: Facebook/AmbiliDevi

Malayalam television star Ambili Devi has decided to air her dirty laundry in public by accusing her actor-husband Adithyan Jayan of infidelity. Her husband has rejected those claims and maintains that their relationship is going through a bad patch.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Devi claimed that her marriage is troubled, but she is still legally his wife.

“Adithya and I survived a lot of crises and got married for a second time. It was such a happy life. Strictly speaking, until I became pregnant. But for the last 16 months, from the time I was pregnant with my son, he was in a relationship with the woman in a rented house. The woman is also the mother of a 13-year-old son,” claimed Devi.

Ambili Devi with Adithya Jayan Image Credit: Facebook/AmbiliDevi

The actress, who got married to Jayan in 2019, believes that her marriage deteriorated in the last 16 months.

“Some people even called me to tell me that the woman was pregnant, but at first I did not believe them. I trusted my husband wholeheartedly,” said Devi. In the same incriminating interview, Devi claims that her husband betrayed her trust.

“You cannot call a relationship as mere friendship when the woman gets pregnant, right? I feel sad to say all these openly in public. It is extremely painful when your partner does this to you when you are pregnant,” said Devi.

In a separate interview, Jayan claimed that he was facing financial problems and that his marriage was rocky too.