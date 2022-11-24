Hyderabad: South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘at home’, a representative told India Today, refuting reports claiming that the actress had been hospitalised . Prabhu had recently revealed that she suffered from myositis.
Rumours circulated that Prabhu’s health had taken a turn for the worse, and that she had been rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad. The India Today report cited the representative as saying that her condition is ‘is not life-threatening and she is not dying anytime soon’.
Earlier this month, the star had also trashed reports in a section of the media that had claimed that the condition was life threatening. Prabhu said, "It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw a lot of articles that said life threatening. Yes, this is an autoimmune condition and it is taking time. It is draining and it is tiring but I have always been a fighter and I am going to fight."
According to Cedars-Sinai, “myositis is a rare group of diseases characterized by inflamed muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle fatigue and weakness.”
Prabhu recently informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called myositis and hopes to make a complete recovery very soon. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.” She added: “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."