Kochi: Superstar Mohanlal has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi following complaints of high fever, breathing difficulty, and muscle pain.

According to a statement from the hospital on Sunday, Mohanlal, 64, is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection.

The statement provided by Amrita Hospital reads, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places."

Mohanlal is currently recuperating and has been instructed to stay away from crowded environments to aid his recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, 'L2: Empuraan'.

The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'.

In 'L2: Empuraan', Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

The movie's recent promotional material has generated significant buzz, featuring Mohanlal in a striking all-black ensemble with a salt-and-pepper look.

The poster, which was shared on his Instagram account, depicts him surrounded by security personnel, adding to the film's intrigue.

'L2: Empuraan' is set to be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.