Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Nagabhushan NS was arrested allegedly after his car hit a couple killing one of them and grievously injuring another, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place at Konanakunte Cross at 9.45 pm on Saturday, when Nagabhushan was returning home after finishing a private function. The actor himself was driving the car, the police said.
The victim couple was identified as Prema and Krishna. While Prema, 48, died in the accident, Krishna is undergoing treatment for serious conditions in the hospital, officials said.
The couple's son filed a complaint against Nagabhushan at Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station against the actor, leading to his arrest.
The actor told the police that his car hit the couple as they suddenly came in front of his car. The actor himself rushed the injured couple to hospital.
"As I was driving home two people came down the road from the footpath. Then I panicked and hit them and then hit an electric pole on the footpath. I took the help of the people there and took the injured to the hospital. The doctor said that the woman died on the way," Nagabhushan said in his statement to the police.