Malayalam director Omar Lulu of ‘Oru Adaar Love’ fame is gearing up for his next film.
This action thriller is titled ‘Power Star’ and will feature Hollywood actor Louis Mandylor in a key role.
“Shooting is planned in November, said Lulu. “The script written by Dennis Joseph and is centred around drug mafia.”
Babu Antony plays the lead role. The supporting cast includes Riyas Khan and Abu Salim. Surprisingly, there are no actresses in this film.
‘Power Star’ is touted as a full throttle action story.