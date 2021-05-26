Rumours have been swirling online that Telugu actor Prabhas, known for his role in the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, will star in the upcoming Hollywood action movie ‘Mission: Impossible - 7’.
A post went viral claiming that director Christopher McQuarrie met Prabhas in Italy and read him the script. However, is seems it’s another case of fake news.
McQuarrie responded to a Twitter user asking him about it, saying: “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”
Prabhas was recently the subject of another rumour that stated he was going to replace Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in the remake of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’.
However, Shroff shot those claims down in a chat with entertainment portal Spotboye. “Rubbish. Where on earth is this coming from and why?” he said.
Despite the fake news, the reality is that the South Indian superstar has some real and exciting projects in the pipeline.
The ‘Saaho’ actor is set to release romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ in July this year and the star-studded ‘Adipurush’ in 2022.