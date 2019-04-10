Directed by AL Vijay, this thriller is centred around a dog

After ‘Kuppathu Raja’, music composer and actor GV Prakash returns to the box office with another interesting role in upcoming Tamil film, ‘Watchman’.

Touted as a thriller, this family entertainer by director AL Vijay is centred around a dog. The trailer reveals Bruno, a golden retriever, on a rescue mission to save his master.

Prakash has earlier worked with director Vijay as music composer for his films ‘Madarasapattinam’, ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, ‘Thalaiva’ and ‘Thaandavam’.

But this is his first as actor under director Vijay. ‘Watchman’ follows the story of a sales boy-played by Prakash-who is caught in a life-changing situation one night. Prakash has also composed music for ‘Watchman.’

Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde marks her Tamil cinema debut in a role opposite Prakash. The supporting cast includes Telugu veteran actor Suman, comedian Yogi Babu and Bollywood’s Raj Arjun (of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame).

Suman who shares screen space with Prakash appreciated director Vijay’s filmmaking style and said that ‘Watchman’ is at par with Hollywood standards.

Raj Arjun added that there are few dialogues in the story but the impact will be strong.

Two cinematographers Nirav Shah and Saravanan Ramasamy have handled the camera