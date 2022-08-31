South Indian star Mahesh Babu made a grand entry on the sets of the ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’ reality show with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.
The official Twitter handle of Zee Telugu shared a teaser of the upcoming episode. Dressed in a black t-shirt and pants, Babu was seen sporting a stubble while holding hands with Sitara, who looked stunning in her sparkling dress walking down the red carpet cheered on by his fans.
The actor was spotted grinning from ear to ear as his daughter performed and in no time the video went viral.
The proud dad watched his daughter dance to the song ‘Penny’ on the reality show.
Babu is one of highest-earning actors in Telugu–language movies. He is not only a major superstar but also a family man who prioritises his family over everything else. His wife, former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, often shares pictures and videos of the two from their holiday getaways.
Babu’s admirers were thrilled to see him sporting a moustache in the teaser video for the ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’ episode that the channel had aired.
The actor will shortly start filming his next untitled project soon. After films like ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’, this will be his third reunion with director Trivikram.