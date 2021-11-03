Malayalam superstar’s action film is the first Malayalam film to be bestowed this honour

Dulquer Salmaan in 'Kurup' Image Credit: Supplied

The dramatic visuals of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated thriller and action adventure ‘Kurup’ will light up the Burj Khalifa on November 10, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

A day later, a star-studded premiere of the same film with Salmaan in attendance will also play out at Reel Cinemas.

“This is an iconic moment for every South Indian movie fan and Dulquer Salmaan fans around the globe. At 8.10pm on November 10, the tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa building will sparkle with the ‘Kurup’ images and everyone in the UAE will know that this film will be releasing in the UAE cinemas on November 12. It’s a proud moment for all the Indian movie fans and he’s the first Malayali star to have his film have such incredible display,” said Ahmad Golchin, Founder and CEO of the Phars Film Group, the biggest cinema distribution company in the region.

Dulquer Salmaan from a still in 'Kurup' Image Credit: IMdB

‘Kurup’, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a tale based on the real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup who eluded being caught by the police. Seasoned actors such as Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon play supporting roles. It will also release in multiple South Indian languages.

“I have seen this brilliant film several times and I can vouch that it will make for a great theatrical viewing. It will be one of the biggest films to be rolled out this month and all his fans will see him in a never-seen-before avatar,” said Golchin.

Ahmad Golchin, founder & CEO of The Phars Film Group

His faith in the film has also propelled him to open advance bookings in over 150 screens.

“We are going to great lengths to promote this film and make it easier for the viewers to watch it in the cinemas again. Some films are made only for theatrical viewing and ‘Kurup’ is definitely one of them. Owing to public demand, we have now opened advance bookings for this film,” said Golchin.

Salmaan is equally keen for his fans to watch his new film. It’s not an exaggeration to claim that it’s his biggest film till date.

“At long, long last, we are ready. Ready to set ‘Kurup’ free. Our biggest film yet, ‘Kurup’, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theatres all across the world,” said Salmaan while announcing the release date of the project on social media. “It has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with ‘Kurup’. In ideation for several years. Filming for close to a year. And months and months of post production. And then the pandemic. There were long months where we had no idea if ‘Kurup’ would ever see the light of day. But the unanimous and overwhelming love, the support, the constant requests from all of you to wait till theatres opened, helped us survive in some of the toughest times.”

Gulf News can also reveal that the son of Mammootty is here in the UAE for a much-needed break. He will begin promotions for his new film next week.

Salmaan, who lived in Dubai before his acting career soared, was also conferred with a UAE golden visa by the Department of Culture & Tourism, Abu Dhabi Government.

Dulquer Salmaan receiving his UAE Golden Visa Image Credit: Supplied

‘Kurup’ will release in the UAE cinemas on November 11.