Even as Dulquer Salmaan makes his presence felt at the box office this week with the release of ‘Hey Sinamika’ in cinemas, the actor’s gritty cop drama ‘Salute’ will have no such theatrical release.
According to an update posted by Salmaan on his social media, ‘Salute’ will skip the theatrical release and head directly to web. A release date for the film on Sony Liv is expected soon.
The project, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14 during the Indian festival of Pongal, was postponed when cinemas across several parts of India brought their shutters down again on account of the spike in OMICRON cases in the country.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay, ‘Salute’ is a Malayalam-language crime thriller that is being produced by Salmaan’s company, Wayfarer Films. Diana Penty also stars in the movie.
Salmaan, meanwhile, has received mixed reviews, along with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, for their movie ‘Hey Sinamika’, which is out now in UAE cinemas.