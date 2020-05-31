The actor was engaged to Miheeka Bajaj earlier in May in Hyderabad

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Image Credit: Instagram

It’s official. ‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati and his fiance Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot this summer.

Daggubati’s father, Suresh Babu Daggubati, confirmed to Indian daily, the Deccan Chronicle, the newly engaged couple is set to get married on August 8.

While some of you may be wondering how this exactly set to happen amidst a pandemic when India is looking down lockdown 5.0, things have appeared to have eased up in the Indian state of Telangana with the government allowing film studios to commence with post-production work, with shootings expected to resume from mid-June according to industry insiders.

While Daggubati is sought after star in South India and Bollywood, the actor has relatively maintained a low profile about his love life ever since he shot to fame with his two-part epic film, ‘Baahubali’. According to reports, Bajaj and the actor have been friends for more than a decade, while they have reportedly been dating for a few years.