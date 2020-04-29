Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari married his fiance Anjali in a private ceremony at a temple in Tripunithura on April 26.
According to pictures from the ceremony, the couple were thronged by family members and well-wishers, with many turning up to bless the couple wearing masks.
After the ceremony, the couple made a donation to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 support as India maintains a lockdown until May 3.
Manikandan shot to fame with his debut film ‘Kammatipadaam’ as Balaettan and won the Kerala State Award for ‘Best Character’.
The couple have been in a relationship for more than a year with Manikandan proposing to Anjali during a temple festival last year.
Manikandan was last seen in ‘Mamangam’ and will play a significant role in Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham.’