The actor married his fiance Anjali in a private ceremony amid the coronavirus lockdown

Manikandan Achari with his wife Anjali. Image Credit: IANS

Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari married his fiance Anjali in a private ceremony at a temple in Tripunithura on April 26.

According to pictures from the ceremony, the couple were thronged by family members and well-wishers, with many turning up to bless the couple wearing masks.

After the ceremony, the couple made a donation to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 support as India maintains a lockdown until May 3.

Manikandan shot to fame with his debut film ‘Kammatipadaam’ as Balaettan and won the Kerala State Award for ‘Best Character’.

The couple have been in a relationship for more than a year with Manikandan proposing to Anjali during a temple festival last year.