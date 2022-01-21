Amid the spread of the contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, a number of celebrities have tested positive in the recent past. The latest to fall victim is Dulquer Salmaan. This comes soon after his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, also tested positive for COVID-19.
The 'Kurup' actor informed his followers of the news and said that he is experiencing moderate symptoms. Salmaan also advised his team to be tested if they came into contact with him. Salmaan has confined himself to his home.
Taking to his twitter, the actor shared his health update.
He wrote, "I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms." He further asked everyone to mask up and stay safe.
"This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe," he added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Salmaan's upcoming film 'Salute' have postponed the film's release date due to rising COVID-19 cases. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 14, 2022.