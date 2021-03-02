Trust South Indian actor and politician Kamal Haasan to take a playful swipe at systemic corruption as he got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 on March 2 and urged his fans to do the same. It was his first dose of the vaccine in Chennai.
“I was vaccinated against Coronavirus at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care — not only for themselves — but for others should have one too. Immunisation of the body is immediate, but vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready,” tweeted Haasan in Tamil along with an image of him in a sleeveless grey T-shirt getting the jab.
Haasan has remained productive and optimistic during this pandemic. In April 2020, Haasan and his actress daughter Shruti sang a song on retaining hope, positivity and love during these grim times.
Currently, India has embarked on a vaccination drive to provide jabs for all those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities.