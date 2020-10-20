South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on October 20. The Malayalam star said in a statement that he will be self-isolating after receiving a positive test while filming for a movie.
“I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures,” the statement read.
“As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern,” the ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ star added.
In May, Prithviraj had to quarantine in Kerala after returning from Jordan along with the cast and crew of ‘Aadujeevitham’. The actor, director Blessy and the 58-member crew had been stuck there for 50 days when the film shoot was called off in April, after restrictions came in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in Jordan. After his quarantine in Kerala, the actor had done a COVID-19 test that came out negative.
— With inputs from IANS