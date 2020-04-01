Telugu director SS Rajamouli revealed Ram Charan’s look from his upcoming film ‘RRR’ recently on the occasion of Charan’s birthday.
The period film set in the 1920s is about two Indian freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Charan plays Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr. NTR is Komaram Bheem.
Post ‘Baahubali’, this is Rajamouli’s next magnum opus. This multi-lingual film made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi boasts of a star cast that includes Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Tamil actor Samuthrakani and British actress Daisy Edger Jones.