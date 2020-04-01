Image Credit:

Telugu director SS Rajamouli revealed Ram Charan’s look from his upcoming film ‘RRR’ recently on the occasion of Charan’s birthday.

The period film set in the 1920s is about two Indian freedom fighters — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Charan plays Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr. NTR is Komaram Bheem.