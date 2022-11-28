South Indian stars Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik got married today (November 28) in a private ceremony, according to reports. The actors, who met and fell in love on a movie set, reportedly have invited only close friends and family to celebrate their wedding. The couple shared pictures from thier special day on instagram.
Manjima Mohan (29) has acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies while Gautham Karthik (33) is a Tamil actor. The groom made his cinema debut in 2012 with Mani Ratnam-directed film Kadal, and is the son of actor parents. The couple had reportedly been in a relationship for around three years.
In 2019, the duo acted together in Devarattam and this is when, media reports suggest, the pair fell in love.
In October, Gautham made the relationship Instagram official, and wrote: "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside. Your heart would sing for joy etc...etc..."
Manjima reciprocated with a similar post, writing, "Three years ago, when I was completely lost, you came into my life like a guardian angel… You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!!"