South Indian director Atlee celebrated his birthday on September 21.
On Saturday, the popular film maker dropped a glimpse of superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan on his Twitter handle, and captioned it: “What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay.”
The post sparked rumours of Vijay being part of Atlee’s upcoming flick ‘Jawan’. Since the picture was dropped on the Internet, it created an immense buzz and fans are curious and eager to witness the duo in one frame.
Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has become one of the most highly anticipated film in recent times and there are rumours that Telugu star Vijay is expected to be a part of the film.
A fan commented, “An iconic picture! #ThalapathyVijay and #ShahRukhKhan are easily the two biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Blockbuster after blockbuster, unmatched superstardom & never-ending craze. The two biggest money-spinners of the country.”
This is not the first time rumours about the ‘Beast’ star are floating on the Internet. Previously a picture of the two was doing the rounds on social media, where Khan was seen wearing a white shirt and Vijay sported a purple shirt.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
The film’s first look poster shared by Khan has already created excitement. ‘Jawan’ is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Khan is currently busy with two other projects — Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Tapsee Pannu.