Kamal Haasan, National Award-winning actor and politician, will return as the celebrity host of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 6'.
It's yet to be known when the new season will resume, but we are hoping it takes off soon. According to a report published on IndiaGlitz, there's a good chance it will premiere in October.
In the promo video for the new season, Haasan said: “Veedunu onnu irundha, pottinu onnu irukum (When there is a house, there will be competition).”
The line is inspired from his recent blockbuster ‘Vikram’.
Also, guess who’s now a part of ‘Bigg Boss 6’? Rumour has it that the newly married couple, producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi will be new entrants into the controversial show. Local media has also been reporting extensively about their inclusion.
It’s interesting that Chandrasekaran has decided to take the plunge since he has been critical of the show and has been open about his feeling of disenchantment with the entire format. But perhaps having his better half by his side might help him cruise through all that drama. All we need is an official confirmation from the couple and if they do agree to be a part of this scandalous show, then this is one season that will be worth watching.