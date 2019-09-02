The actress stepped in for Nagarjuna as he takes a brief break for his birthday

Ramya Krishnan Image Credit: Supplied

The show must go on. And ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 3’ went ahead without its host Akkineni Nagarjuna. While the Telugu actor is vacationing with his family — with wife Amala, sons Nagachaitanya, Akhil and daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu — in Spain to celebrate his 60th birthday ld!, Ramya Krishnan stepped in to host the crucial weekend show.

Housemates, especially the three contestants nominated for elimination, were expecting with palpitating hearts to see how the proceedings would go, but they were pleasantly surprised to see the actress onstage, replacing Nagarjuna as their host.

Krishnan revealed that their favourite actor is away to celebrate his milestone.

In fact, the housemates had composed a song and rehearsed a dance for the birthday boy during the week to be presented on Saturday. Nagarjuna, in a video call, thanked them for the special performance.

Season three, now in its sixth week, has been quite insipid from the word go. While the first one hosted by NTR Jr and the second season anchored by Nani were well received by all, Nagarjuna has failed to infuse enthusiasm into the show.

But the gorgeous Ramya showed no such leniency and berated the erring housemates displaying her Bahubali Sivagami traits. And the housemates took it without complaining. In fact, they seemed to have liked her style of dealing with the contestants. She also kept them engaged with fun tasks, in which they participated enthusiastically.

On Sunday, the day of reckoning when one of the nominated contestants — Mahesh Vitta, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Himaja — were facing the axe, she announced Mahesh was safe based on voting by the fans. Next, we see Krishnan enter the BB house. The housemates went rapturous to see the stunning beauty amid them. She, too, was awed by the layout but berated the boys for their untidy beds while praised the girls for their care in keeping their environs neat and clean.

Finally, when it was time to name the person who would be exiting the house, Ramya announced that there were no eliminations this week on the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated today (Monday). She distributed Bigg Boss T-shirts to all the contestants with their names and catchy captions to describe their character and danced with them for Ganapathi Bappa Moriya song.