Malayali director Midhun Manuel Thomas captures the love for the sport in his film

Cricket might be the favourite sport of many Indians, but nothing gets people from the South Indian state of Kerala more pumped up than a football match.

The state is a spectacle to behold during the Fifa World Cup due to its fan clubs, large cut outs and banners.

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas captures this frenzy in his film ‘Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.’

Thomas and John Manthrical have written the screenplay that is adapted from a short story of the same name written by Ashokan Cheruvil.

The director, a football fan himself, said that he could relate to the characters in Cheruvil’s story.

“They are so real,” Thomas said.

Kalidas plays Vipinan, leader of the Argentina fan club in the village of Kaattoorkadavu, where the story is set. Lekshmi plays Meharunissa Kadharkutty, Vipinan’s childhood friend.

While celebrating football, ‘Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu’ carries a romantic story within. The story travels through the course of two world cup events and 30 new faces have been introduced.

Thomas, who began his cinema career as a screenwriter with the much-loved Malayalam film ‘Om Shanti Oshana’, last directed ‘Aadu 2’. ‘Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu’ is his fifth directorial venture.