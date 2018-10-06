Tamil Cinema is undergoing a tectonic shift and now content is the key, said actress Amala Paul ahead of the premiere of her latest film Ratsasan, which is getting rave reviews from across the spectrum.

“There’s a crazy shift in the Tamil industry. The boom of digital market has given way to new kinds of movies. Producers and directors have started choosing good content over heroes or stars. So in the process the producers have started giving a chance for new directors. It is the best time for true talented people. If you have talent you can become a star. I am happy the change is happening,” she said.

Paul says she almost didn’t take on the role in Ratsasan but is happy to have grabbed the chance.

“When [director] Ram came up with the story he was very uncomfortable with narrating the script. So I could not connect with the script and thought of not taking up the project. Then Vishnu Vishal got involved and he called me and convinced me otherwise,” the actress said.

“When I read the script I decided to do it. I was doing a lot of films at that time but this one stood out. After seeing the movie I texted Ram that you are a genius. He has extracted the best out of all. It is a thriller in our backdrop and in our region and everyone could connect the story in their family” she added.

Paul is also happy that more heroine-based subjects are also on the rise. “I am doing three films which have a female protagonist. Again, it is a lot about content,” she said.

The 26-year-old actress rose to fame after her success with 2010 Tamil romance Myna, and has done many roles with leading artists and directors in all the South Indian languages. However, she switches mainly between Tamil and Malayalam.

“Though I have acted in many languages, acting in Tamil films gives me the comfort like being with a mother. Though I am a Malayalee, I am more closer to the Tamil film industry as it is here I took my baby steps. Acting in Malayalam films is like visiting a cousin’s place or visiting a family member,” who plays the role of a teacher in Ratsasan.

Paul, whose girl-next-door looks have endeared her to her ardent fans, has been a central figure in the thriller, which kept the audience spellbound with the fast pace with which it progresses as the hero, a Sub-Inspector with Tamil Nadu Police, chases a serial-killer. It is well woven with subtle comedy and romance.

Paul, who got married to director A.L. Vijay in 2014 and divorced him in 2017 to get back to acting, has chosen some bold roles in her second innings. She is looking forward to the release of her next movies Aadai and Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which are woman-centric and shows her acting skills in a different light.

