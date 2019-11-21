Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt at 10th Vogue Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Sep 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s Telugu debut ‘RRR’ is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard.

Set in 1920, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia and Ajay.

Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple, Mr Scott and Lady Scott. Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady, Jennifer.

The film is set to release next year on July 20 in 10 languages.

Indian Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn poses for a photo during the trailer launch of his upcoming biographical period drama Hindi film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', in Mumbai on November 19, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Seventy per cent of the film has already been shot and it is touted to be a fictional story set in pre-independence India, in the 1920s. It will be based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Jr NTR will be portraying the role of Komaram Bheem and Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Devgn has previously worked with SS Rajamouli. Before ‘Baahubali’ films, Rajamouli’s ‘Makkhi’ was released in Hindi and Devgn and Kajol had done the narration for it.

Currently, Ajay is awaiting the release of his upcoming historical drama ‘Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior’ which will open next year on January 10 in India.