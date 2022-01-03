Actor Allu Arjun stills. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who ended 2021 on a high note with his film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ crossing Rs3 billion at the box office worldwide, is now setting his sights on conquering Bollywood.

According to the actor, he is already in talks with people from India’s biggest film industry and doesn’t rule out an announcement.

“I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon [it will happen]. It does take courage, you have to risk it [to work in another industry],” Arjun told PTI.

The 39-year-old actor, who is the son of famed producer Allu Aravind, has done several successful films in South India, including ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Arya’, ‘Parugu’, to name but few. His dancing prowess is such that his track ‘Seeti Maar’ even caught the attention of Bollywood star Salman Khan, who shot a remake of it in his 2021 film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

However, with a 20-year career to his credit, Arjun says he will only head to Bollywood when he finds the right script.

“When we are the protagonist of the films that we do, anybody who comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I would not be interested in anything [else]. And it is very well understood. Even the other person will not come and it doesn’t make sense to ask such a big star to play a second role as it damages the film, they also know it. You have to work as a protagonist, as a main lead,” he said in the same interview.

Directed by Sukumar and still playing in UAE cinemas, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a take on the violence that erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the cops charged with bringing them down.