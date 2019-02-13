In the wink of an eye, literally, the video for the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ changed the destinies of two people last year, exactly a day before Valentine’s Day. Teenagers Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who were all set to make their acting debut with Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ (An extraordinary love), found themselves hurled into online fame overnight. The now-famous wink of Varrier featured for a few seconds in the video carried enough bomb to make them viral stars and altering the course of ‘Oru Adaar Love’.