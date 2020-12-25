Tamil actor was admitted on Christmas morning days after he tested negative for COVID-19

Rajinikanth Image Credit: GN Archives

Update: The health of superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to Apollo hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion on Friday morning is stable now.

"He is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. He will remain in the hospital tonight and undergo further investigations tomorrow," said Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad in an official statement.

Family and doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors.

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan called and spoke to the doctors and wished for his speedy recovery.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for coronavirus, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Tamil superstar Rajinikant has been admitted into a hospital in Hyderabad days after he tested negative for COVID-19.

The actor was taken to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Christmas morning following ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure. The news comes shortly after several crew members working on his upcoming film had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement on Rajinikanth’s condition, saying that apart from a fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion “he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”.

According to a statement, Rajinikanth had tested negative for COVID on December 22.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged,” the statement read.

Rajinikanth had called off the shoot of his film ‘Annaatthe’ after four members tested positive for COVID-19.