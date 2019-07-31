“My debut film ‘Irumbu Thirai’ was highly noticed for the overpowering character of the antagonist, played by Arjun sir,” said Mithran. “Obviously, it became an additional responsibility to create a villainous character with herculean shades. In this film, he is someone unpredictable and unassuming. His reactions would be just a smile, but there’s more terror lying beneath it. When I was running through my imaginations, it was Abhay Deol, who looked perfect for the role. To my surprise, Abhay was quite impressed with the tale and his role too.”