Boundaries have blurred and language is no barrier when it comes to cinema.
It’s Abhay Deol’s turn now, who makes his Tamil cinema debut with Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, ‘Hero’.
PS Mithran of ‘Irumbu Thirai’ fame is directing this film produced by KJR Studios.
“My debut film ‘Irumbu Thirai’ was highly noticed for the overpowering character of the antagonist, played by Arjun sir,” said Mithran. “Obviously, it became an additional responsibility to create a villainous character with herculean shades. In this film, he is someone unpredictable and unassuming. His reactions would be just a smile, but there’s more terror lying beneath it. When I was running through my imaginations, it was Abhay Deol, who looked perfect for the role. To my surprise, Abhay was quite impressed with the tale and his role too.”
Kalyani Priyadarshan is paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan.
Ivana of ‘Nachiyaar’ fame will be seen in a prominent role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer.
George C Williams is the DOP.