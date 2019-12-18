PS Mithran made an impressive debut with ‘Irumbu Thirai’, which touched on a socially relevant issue — that of a man who hunts down internet hackers who steal money from him. Now he returns with his sophomore film ‘Hero’, again centred around a subject relevant today.
Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role with Kalyani Priyadarshan romancing him on-screen. Mithran’s villain in ‘Irumbu Thirai’ was a strong personality, played by Arjun. In ‘Hero’, Mithran introduces Bollywood’s Abhay Deol to Tamil cinema. He is the antagonist while Arjun takes on a significant role.
‘Hero’, produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh, releases in the UAE on December 19.